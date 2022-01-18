Launch of 5g services could have disruptions for airlines

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Airports across the country are preparing for the launch of 5G service, which could have major disruptions for airlines.

The aviation industry is ready to face catastrophic disruptions from the rollout of a new 5G service as it prepares from delays and cancellations.

The new C-Band 5G service from AT&T and Verizon is expected to be up and running tomorrow. Airlines say the rollout could interfere with safety equipment that pilots rely on to take off and land in bad weather.

Verizon today said it will temporarily limit 5G service around some airports because of the concerns.

This comes as airlines continue to deal with the fallout from widespread flight cancellations fueled by the spread of the omicron variant.

In a statement from the Connecticut Airport Authority, it says in part:

“The CAA has been engaged in preparations for weeks in advance of tomorrow’s launch of 5G C-Band networks across the country, which could impact operations at over 100 major US airports. The CAA strongly advises passengers to check with their airlines on their flight’s status.”

Both AT&T and Verizon said that 5G networks operate safely without interference in nearly 40 countries and would do the same in the U.S.

As of right now, Bradley International is planning on a normal day tomorrow but warn there could be some delays or cancellations.