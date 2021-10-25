Launch of new Landsat 9 Satellite expands NASA’s capabilities

This photo provided by NASA shows the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with the Landsat 9 satellite onboard at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. A project of NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey, Landsat 9 will work in tandem with a predecessor, Landsat 8, to extend a nearly 50-year data record of land and coastal regions that began with the launch of the first Landsat in 1972. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Orbiting 438 miles above us is the newest NASA satellite, Landsat 9. It takes over 700 pictures a day of earth, all while traveling at an incredible speed of 16,760 mph! It launched just last month on Monday September 27th, 2021, from Space Launch Complex 3 at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

It’s launch marks a continuation of the legacy Landsat holds of monitoring Earth’s land and coastal regions from space. The satellite will help provide data for key areas of research such as tropical deforestation, water quality monitoring, and crop condition reports.

Though that’s not all, for those who are curious about the images this satellite takes and what it looks like, you can click here to explore and see what your neighborhood looks like from space! Just zoom in to the area you’d like to see and it will show you the images Landsat 9 has taken of the area.