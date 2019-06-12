Lawmakers aim to educate teens on healthy relationships with new campaign

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Council to Address Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence met at the Statehouse Wednesday.

To educate young adults on the components of a healthy relationship, lawmakers are sharing a powerful message about respect on social media.

The RESPECTfully campaign, which was launched last month, aims to teach young adults how to interact with their peers and romantic partners in a healthy way.

The campaign features a series of short videos that show issues that adolescents face every day. The clips then teach young adults how to respond when they put in violent or uncomfortable situations.

“It’s a message about building resiliency and skills within these age groups,” said Massachusetts Lt. Governor, Karen Polito. “Seventh and 8th grade and high school around healthy relationships, healthy friendships and when there is a situation how to resolve it.”

These videos are shared on social media platforms like Snapchat, YouTube, and Instagram. So far, the RESPECTfully Campaign has reached more than 100,000 kids across the Commonwealth.

The council will be teaming up with schools and summer camps to reach more young adults in the months to come.