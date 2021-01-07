Lawmakers call for Trump’s removal from office following riots at US Capitol

(WWLP) – The aftermath of all that violence, a growing number of lawmakers are calling for President Trump’s removal from office.

They are calling for impeachment or the 25th Amendment to be invoked.

Despite the demands, there’s little time for the impeachment process of the 25th Amendment push.

Paul Robbins political consultant, “There are two weeks left in the administration, I think it’s almost dangling out there as a threat that if there is another incident that he participates in they could invoke this it’s remarkable that we are even talking about this.”

Invoking the 25th Amendment would require Vice President Mike Pence and a majority of the Cabinet to vote to remove Trump from office.