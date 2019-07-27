Lawmakers consider adding changing tables to all men’s bathrooms

Right now, most women’s bathrooms come equipt with baby changing tables, but only some men’s bathrooms do and now legislators are working to change that.

In 2018 an Instagram post went viral showing a father changing his son in a public bathroom, but not on a changing table because there weren’t any.

That father was forced to crouch down in a squatting position in a stall and lay his son across his lap to change his diaper.

The committee on state administration is considering a proposal right now to mandate changing tables in all men’s bathrooms, something fathers across the commonwealth are celebrating.

“As a father with now 2 older girls I think it’s a great idea, I think there’s more either single parents and certainly fathers that take their children to venues, ball games, sporting events, the theatre, so they should have the opportunity if they need to have a changing table in the men’s room,” Representative Puppolo said.

The bill aims to provide safe and equally accessible changing tables in all bathrooms, to help fathers and families who live, work, or visit Massachusetts.

No decision from the committee today, but with the amount of public interest around this bill lawmakers are expected to give it a favorable review.