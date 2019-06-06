Lawmakers looking into same-day voter registration in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Election Modernization Coalition held a lobby day on Wednesday to ask state lawmakers to support their proposal.

“So that’s when you can go to the polls on election day with proper identification, all the other information you need to register to vote, and actually register at the polls or more importantly fix your registration if there are errors,” Pam Wilmont, executive director of Common Cause said.

Currently, 18 states offer residents the opportunity to register to vote on Election Day.

According to MassVOTE, an estimated 100,000 people in Massachusetts could benefit from Election Day registration.

Opponents say college students could unfairly impact election results in municipalities they will have left after four years.

The same day voter registration bill will be heard in front of the election laws commission, and if it leaves with a favorable review, it could go up for a full vote in both the House and Senate.