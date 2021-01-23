Lawmakers outraged after National Guard troops forced to rest in underground garage

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some lawmakers are outraged that National Guard troops were forced to rest in an underground garage while protecting Capitol Hill.

President Biden expressed his “dismay” with the chief of the National Guard.

Senator Tim Scott tweeted that whoever made this decision should be held accountable.

Our troops deserve the utmost honor & respect for securing the Capitol & defending democracy this week.



This is unconscionable & unsafe. Whoever’s decision this was to house our National Guardsmen & women in underground parking lots must be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/mBwpoog6YC — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 22, 2021

Both the National Guard and Capitol Police issued a joint statement, saying they have now coordinated to establish “appropriate spaces” within congressional buildings for on-duty breaks.