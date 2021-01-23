Lawmakers outraged after National Guard troops forced to rest in underground garage

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some lawmakers are outraged that National Guard troops were forced to rest in an underground garage while protecting Capitol Hill.
President Biden expressed his “dismay” with the chief of the National Guard.
Senator Tim Scott tweeted that whoever made this decision should be held accountable.
Both the National Guard and Capitol Police issued a joint statement, saying they have now coordinated to establish “appropriate spaces” within congressional buildings for on-duty breaks.