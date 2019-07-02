Lawmakers push to lower childcare costs in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Several bills before the state legislature right now aims to remove regulations and boost funding for child care facilities in Massachusetts.

The joint committee on Education heard from parents, teachers, and advocates who want to decrease the cost of child care.

Right now many parents struggle to access affordable childcare, and they often choose to stay home to avoid expensive daycare.

Expanding full-day preschool would give parents the option of going back to work on a part-time or full-time basis.

“Families can work and feel really confident that their youngest children are in good hands, caring hands receiving a good education, preparing them for kindergarten while they’re able to work and support the family unit as well,” Erin Linville from Holyoke Public Schools said.

Lawmakers are also pushing for additional state funding to hire more skilled childcare workers.

“What kids learn from 3 to 6-years-old is probably the most important three years of their educational career and we need to make sure we solidify that and give them that foundation,” representative Hay said.

The education committee will also consider proposals to expand full day kindergarten, and improve literacy skills among some of the state’s youngest residents.

The committee took no votes today, but the budget, once it’s released, is expected to include additional funding for education at every level.