Lawmakers putting pressure on NCAA to pay college athletes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts senator is putting pressure on the NCAA to allow college athletes to be paid.

Senator Barry Finegold filed legislation that would allow college athletes to be paid through endorsements by outside companies. Currently, only colleges profit from all of the money that players generate for the school.

In October, the NCAA board voted in favor of allowing students to receive payment for the use of their name and image. The NCAA’s exact plan and timeline remain unclear.

Senator Feingold said his bill is a way to keep the pressure on the NCAA to finalize that plan.

“Yes, because college athletics is at least a multi-million dollar industry,” said Christopher Friedel of Springfield. “Whether it be billion, I have no idea the exact number and how can you profit off something and then not pay the people you are profiting off for it.”

Senator Finegold’s bill also calls for the creation of a trust fund that would pay students who suffer career-ending or long-term injuries from their sport.