Lawmakers to vote on banning child marriages in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – A proposal to ban child marriages has stalled on Beacon Hill.

Protesters took to the State House several times this session to advocate for a ban on child marriages, but since the bill passed the Senate it has been held up from going for a vote in the House.

Members of the Joint Committee on Children, Families, and Persons with Disabilities passed the bill unanimously after hearing compelling testimony from a Massachusetts woman who was forced to marry an older man at the age of 15.

According to Government data, between 2000 and 2016, more than 1,200 children under the age of 18 were married in Massachusetts.

Advocates from the organization Unchained at Last, helped to pass the bill in the Senate, but since it hasn’t gone up for a vote in the house the practice is technically still legal.

The current law sets the minimum marriage age at 18 but allows children of any age to get married with permission from a judge and the child’s parents.

The Bill’s sponsor, State Senator Harriette Chandler of Worcester said, “The legislation is important to ensure that when a person gets married, that they are old enough to fully represent themselves.”

When lawmakers return from their summer recess in September, they are expected to debate, and vote on this issue.