Lawsuit related to motorcycle crash can proceed, judge rules

DOVER, N.H. (AP) – A judge ruled that a lawsuit against a Massachusetts company that employed a pickup truck driver accused of causing a collision that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire will move forward.

WMUR-TV reports Mary Lou Welch, who lost her partner in the June crash, is suing Westfield Transport for emotional distress. A judge rejected the company’s request to have the suit dismissed on Thursday.

Volodymyr Zhukovsky, who was employed by Westfield Transport, has been charged with seven counts of negligent homicide and pleaded not guilty in the case.