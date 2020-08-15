Layoffs coming to Mohegan Sun at end of September

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Mohegan Sun announced that the casino will be laying off workers at the end of September when their furlough program ends.

In a statement released Friday, Mohegan Sun’s President & General Manager said the slowdown due to the coronavirus pandemic was to blame:

As a result of the impact of COVID-19, effective September 30th, 2020, Mohegan Sun will conclude our furlough program that has been in place since March 2020. This will reduce our workforce for team members who have not been called back to work prior to the end of September. We are working with affected team members to find new positions and are offering retraining in areas of demand such as table games. This difficult decision came after careful consideration and was driven by the unprecedented circumstances created by the pandemic, including reduced capacity and the inability to open all of the property amenities. JEFF HAMILTON, PRESIDENT & GENERAL MANAGER, MOHEGAN SUN

Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods both closed their doors to the public back in March when the pandemic began closing down public spaces around the state.

Both casinos began “limited” openings in early June, but the gaming industry put out a report earlier this week that showed huge year-over-year losses for the last fiscal quarter. Foxwoods announced “temporary layoffs” back in late May.