(WWLP) – It’s national lead poisoning prevention week! Health experts say any exposure can harm your family, particularly young children.

According to Mayo Clinic, children younger than 6 years are especially vulnerable to lead poisoning, which can severely affect mental and physical development or even cause death. Lead-based paint and lead-contaminated dust in older buildings are common sources of lead poisoning.

If your home contains lead-based paint, check regularly for peeling paint and fix problems immediately.