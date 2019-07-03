Leader of large-scale heroin trafficking in Springfield pleads guilty

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man who was the leader of a large-scale heroin trafficking operation pleaded guilty in federal court in Springfield Tuesday.

According to U.S. Attorney, Andrew Lelling, 33-year-old Alberto Marte pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute 1,000 grams or more of heroin

Five counts of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin

Distribution of and possession with intent to distribute heroin

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense

Marte and 18 others were indicted on heroin conspiracy charges in August 2017. Lelling said Marte and the others had direct contact with heroin supply sources in the Dominican Republic and brought between eight and 20 kilograms of heroin to the Springfield area on a monthly basis.

The heroin was then packaged and distributed using a variety of stamps, one of which, has been linked to a number of overdose death in western New England during late 2015 and early 2016, Lelling said.

More than six kilos of heroin were seized by federal agents during the investigation.

Marte is will be sentenced on September 24.