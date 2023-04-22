CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — The Leatherneck Charitable Fund hosted its 2nd annual Steak & Cigar Dinner to benefit the Bilingual Veterans Outreach Center on Saturday Night. It all took place at the Portuguese American club in Chicopee.

Organizations that support veterans were in attendance, like New England Adventures and Easy Company Brewery. The Bilingual Veterans Outreach Centers mission is to help all veterans who are seeking relief and are due benefits from the VA.

The Director of the Leatherneck Charitable Fund, Matthew Touchette told 22News how the organization aims to help veterans make the challenging switch back to civilian life, “So the only way to alleviate that transition from the military to civilian life is through other veterans or other civilians that have that same mission. With all of them coming together and making this happen is the only way to achieve greater success.”

Last year’s event, the first annual dinner, was able to raise $2,000 to help the Bilingual Veterans Outreach Center. Members of the fund were also able to provide landscaping, build a gazebo, and get desks and office chairs for the veterans to use at the center.

The goal was to make this year’s event an even greater success.