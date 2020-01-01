Ledyard farm looking for used Christmas trees; their goats love to eat them

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — What do you do with your old Christmas tree? Well, you may be surprised what these goats in Ledyard do with it in just one day.

The goats at Three Maples Farm in Ledyard aren’t interested in what’s under the Christmas tree. They just want the tree itself.

If you’re wondering what parts they eat, just ask owner Laura Kelly: “Everything,” said Kelly. “They eat the bark. They eat the needles. They will snap off little twigs. So they’ll break it down to a skeleton.”

“They love the taste, absolutely. This is like a perfect snack, it’s like chocolate with a healthy twist. It’s’ got a bunch of vitamin C in there it’s a great supplement.” – Laura Kelly, owner Three Maples Farm

This is not all that the goats eat during the holiday season. They eat their regular food and these are really just a treat for them.

Kelly added, “They can eat the prickliest. They eat roses and berry bushes and thorns don’t stop them.”

Eating the Christmas trees can affect the milk and cheese the goats produce.

“Hopefully not too much pine,” joked Kelly. “We’ll find out in a month or so.”

She knows what she’s talking about.

“I actually write for a living,” said Kelly. “I write for Goat Journal.”

She has reached out to her Ledyard neighbors to see if anyone wants to donate their old trees to her family’s Three Maples Farm and they’ve already gotten a few.

“Anything that we can recycle or redo is a great thing,” said Mark Svencer or Mystic. “Goats get lunch.”

If people want to donate their old Christmas trees to the Three Maples Farm they can drop them off. They store very easily and these goats could be eating them through the spring.