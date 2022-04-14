(WWLP) – Lawmakers continue to debate suspending the state’s gas tax to offer some relief from rising inflation.

Tuesday, S&P Global Ratings said that a temporary suspension of gas tax would not have a significant impact on general obligation bond ratings.

Despite the agency’s endorsement of actions taken by other State House Speaker Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka are not convinced. They said there are other way to address the financial issues plaguing people right now.

Connecticut has suspended their gas tax until the end of June, saving people about 25 cents a gallon.