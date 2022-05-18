(WWLP) – The U.S. is facing a pilot shortage, it has both the airline industry and lawmakers scrambling for solutions.

When the pandemic hit, pilot hiring and training came to a halt, while major airlines offered early retirement packages to some pilots to cut labor costs.

Now, big industry players like Delta have made some moves to lower the barrier to entry for pilots, dropping a requirement that mandated a four-year degree for the job.

Some lawmakers are even considering raising the federally-mandated retirement age for pilots by a couple of years. The CEO of United Airlines said that the shortage could impact business for the next five years.