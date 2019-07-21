LEGO creates life-size replica of astronaut wearing same space suit worn on the moon in 1969

(WWLP) – Some organizations are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing in a creative way. Including, LEGO.

The company created a life-size LEGO astronaut model that wears the same space suit worn on the moon in 1969.

The LEGO model is 6’3” tall and is built from 30,000 LEGO bricks.

The LEGO Group participated in the Apollo 50 Festival, a three-day event at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington D.C. to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

At the festival local children, NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik and NASA astronaut candidate Zena Cardman, also finished a 20 foot tall replica of the SLS rocket that NASA is planning on using to return to the moon and eventually go to Mars.