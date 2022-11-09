NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Attorney General Letitia James gets to battle former President Donald Trump for another four years.

James was reelected as attorney general after defeating Republican challenger Michael Henry in the general election, according to the Associated Press.

After James was elected to the role in 2018, she tackled several high-profile cases against Google, Facebook, the National Rifle Association, and a financial fraud lawsuit against Trump and his children.

James alleged Trump and his company falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to get banks to give him favorable interest rates. The alleged criminal violations were falsifying business records, issuing false financial statements, insurance fraud, conspiracy, and bank fraud, James said when announcing the suit.

About a week before the election, Trump announced on his social media platform Truth Social that he was suing James for not taking action to combat crime in New York and instead focusing her energy on “recklessly” pursuing his company and his family’s business dealings.

Trump is not the only prominent official James has targeted. Her investigation into the sexual harassment allegations against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo led to his resignation.

Prior to being attorney general, James became the first Black woman to be elected New York City’s public advocate in 2013. In her role, James fought against the gun industry and the gender wage gap. Last October, James briefly joined the governor race but dropped out about six weeks later.