WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – Water restrictions have been imposed by the Whately Water Commissioners until September 6 because of the level of drought in the town.

Residents with odd-numbered addresses will be expected to water their lawns on odd-numbered days, while residents with even-numbered addresses are to water their lawns on even-numbered days.

“We have noticed numerous households watering their lawns during the daytime. Your lawns will fair better when you water them during the nighttime hours. So please adjust your automatic lawn sprinkler timers accordingly,” said Whately Police Department.

The Whately Water Department, suggests that residents should water their lawns between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. since this is when water absorbs the most into the ground. A lot of water may be lost by evaporation if a lawn was watered in full sunlight.