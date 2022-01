(WWTI) — A fatal snowmobile crash early Saturday morning claimed the life of a Buffalo man.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Jesse Baker was operating a 2005 Ski-Doo in the Town of Montague when he failed to negotiate a right curve in the rail and struck a large tree just before 3 a.m. on Saturday. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.