Life in Wuhan, one year later after pandemic began

Residents wearing protective gear wait near a toll booth where some are entering the city of Wuhan which is still under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak but have started allowing some residents to return in central China’s Hubei province on Thursday, April 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

It's been one year since the Central Chinese city of Wuhan announced a severe lockdown to contain the coronavirus that was spreading through the city and overwhelming hospitals.



Citizens awoke to news of the lockdown early in the morning of January 23, 2020, just days after a well-known doctor announced the virus was transmissible between humans.

The lockdown was eventually expanded, affecting 56 million people, but the virus had already spread well beyond china’s borders.

Wuhan has been largely free from the virus since the end of the lockdown, while smaller outbreaks have set off renewed containment measures in many other Chinese cities.

The city is now hosting a team sent by the world health organization to begin investigating the virus’ origins.