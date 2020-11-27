‘Lights with Bells’ kicks off in Berkshire County on Thanksgiving

In this March 19, 2020, photo, car tail lights streak under Christmas lights recently turned back on in Farmington, N.H. As the coronavirus spreads, holiday lights are going back up to provide a bit of emotional and actual brightness. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The community of Pittsfield is coordinating a festive event that starts at 6 p.m. Throughout Berkshire County and beyond, neighbors are taking part in “Lights with Bells.”

All you have to do to participate is to decorate your home, turn on your holiday lights, and open your doors and windows at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and ring bells for two minutes. Your decorations can be inside or outside, and your bells can include jingle bells, cowbells, or even bicycle bells.

If you’re really short on bells, consider banging pots and pans together.

The first night is Thanksgiving, with the second on Sunday. Every Sunday thereafter, the event is on at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, which is Thursday the 24th, is the last night to get involved.

Event organizers say taking part helps you feel the love, lets the world know we’re all in this together, and honors those we have lost to the pandemic.