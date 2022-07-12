HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning July 18 at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute, Holyoke Community College is offering a free, one-month intensive line-cooking course.

From July 18 to August 18, the course will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute, 164 Race Street.

Individuals who are already in the restaurant industry and want to upgrade their skills, or unemployed or underemployed individuals wanting to start a new career, are encouraged to enroll in the program.

Online and in-person courses are offered by HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute. During the course, participants will learn knife skills, how to make stocks, soups, sauces, desserts, poultry, fish and meat, culinary math and measurements, moist/dry heat cooking methods, as well as workplace soft skills, such as writing resumes and doing job searches.

The line cook course is offered by HCC’s Business & Workforce Development division and is free to qualifying applicants.