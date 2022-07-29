NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — MASS MoCA has announced the lineup for Courtney Barnett’s “Here & There” festival on August 13 starting at 10 a.m. The touring festival features a rotating music lineup.

“Ten years ago I wrote this lyric: ‘I got lost somewhere between here and there, I’m not sure what the town was called,’ said Barnett. “Whether that was meant to be interpreted as a geographical, emotional, or philosophical journey, I thought it was the perfect title for my roaming festival.”

Lineup

Courtney Barnett is known for her cynical lyrics and deadpan delivery. She is best known for her songs “Avant Gardener” and “Pedestrian at Best.”

Lucy Dacus is an indie-rocker who is best known for her songs “Night Shift” and “Souvenir.”

Men I Trust are a Canadian trio known for their electro-pop style. The band is best known for the songs “Show Me How” and “Numb.”

Bartees Strange is a rising rock star and is best known for the songs “Boomer” and “Wretched.”

The Beths is an indie-rock quartet who are known for the songs “Little Death” and “Dying to Believe.”

Hana Vu is an indie-pop singer who is best know for the songs “Crying on the Subway” and “Queen of High School.”

The festival will take place in MASS MoCA’s Joe’s Field, rain or shine. You can buy tickets in advance or on the day of. Tickets can be purchased on the MASS MoCA website.