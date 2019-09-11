LIST: 9/11 ceremonies scheduled in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Communities around western Massachusetts will be hosting ceremonies Wednesday to honor lives lost on 9/11.

Below is a list of all ceremonies scheduled Wednesday:

  • 8:45 A.M. – West Springfield Annual ceremony being held in memory of Melissa Harrington-Hughes, a town native killed on 9/11.

Location: Town Common, Park Street/Park Avenue

  • 8:46 A.M. – Greenfield – Members of Greenfield Police and Greenfield Fire Departments holding 9/11 step challenge, where police and firefighters in full uniform will climb 1,980 steps- 110 flights. Money raised will go to the 9/11 fund.

Location: Planet Fitness, 259 Mohawk Trail.

  • 9:00 A.M. – Ware – Memorial on the grounds of the Ware F.D. State Sen. Anne Gobi and Reps. Todd Smola and Donald Berthiaume to attend.

Location: 200 West Street

  • 9:30 A.M. – Agawam – Brief 9/11 ceremony in front of Agawam Fire Department HQ.

Location: 800 Main Street

  • 9:45 A.M. – Westfield – Ceremony of reflection and remembrance in honor of fallen first responders.

Location: Westfield Fire HQ, 34 Broad Street

  • 10:00 A.M. – Amherst – Amherst firefighters and police departments holding ceremony with lowering of flag, ringing of fire bell, and moment of silence.

Location: 68 North Pleasant Street

  • 11:00 A.M. – Westfield – Mayor Sullivan joining families of Westfield natives who died in the attacks for wreath-laying at the 9/11 Monument.

Location: Near 94 North Elm Street

  • 11:00 A.M. – Springfield (AIC) – American International College holding annual remembrance event for victims of the 9/11 attacks.

Location: 1000 State Street

  • 1:00 P.M. – Springfield – City’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony will be held at Riverfront Park for the first time. Greetings from Mayor Sarno, invocation by Bishop Mitchell Rozanski, roll-out of equipment, tolling of fire bell, wreath-laying, rifle salute, and playing of Taps.

Location: Riverfront Park – State Street & West Columbus Avenue, CT Riverwalk and Bikeway

  • 8:00 P.M. – East Longmeadow – 18th annual candlelight vigil to honor the victims of 9/11.

Location: Lawn of East Longmeadow Fire Department, 150 Somers Road

