LIST: 9/11 ceremonies scheduled in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Communities around western Massachusetts will be hosting ceremonies Wednesday to honor lives lost on 9/11.
Below is a list of all ceremonies scheduled Wednesday:
- 8:45 A.M. – West Springfield Annual ceremony being held in memory of Melissa Harrington-Hughes, a town native killed on 9/11.
Location: Town Common, Park Street/Park Avenue
- 8:46 A.M. – Greenfield – Members of Greenfield Police and Greenfield Fire Departments holding 9/11 step challenge, where police and firefighters in full uniform will climb 1,980 steps- 110 flights. Money raised will go to the 9/11 fund.
Location: Planet Fitness, 259 Mohawk Trail.
- 9:00 A.M. – Ware – Memorial on the grounds of the Ware F.D. State Sen. Anne Gobi and Reps. Todd Smola and Donald Berthiaume to attend.
Location: 200 West Street
- 9:30 A.M. – Agawam – Brief 9/11 ceremony in front of Agawam Fire Department HQ.
Location: 800 Main Street
- 9:45 A.M. – Westfield – Ceremony of reflection and remembrance in honor of fallen first responders.
Location: Westfield Fire HQ, 34 Broad Street
- 10:00 A.M. – Amherst – Amherst firefighters and police departments holding ceremony with lowering of flag, ringing of fire bell, and moment of silence.
Location: 68 North Pleasant Street
- 11:00 A.M. – Westfield – Mayor Sullivan joining families of Westfield natives who died in the attacks for wreath-laying at the 9/11 Monument.
Location: Near 94 North Elm Street
- 11:00 A.M. – Springfield (AIC) – American International College holding annual remembrance event for victims of the 9/11 attacks.
Location: 1000 State Street
- 1:00 P.M. – Springfield – City’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony will be held at Riverfront Park for the first time. Greetings from Mayor Sarno, invocation by Bishop Mitchell Rozanski, roll-out of equipment, tolling of fire bell, wreath-laying, rifle salute, and playing of Taps.
Location: Riverfront Park – State Street & West Columbus Avenue, CT Riverwalk and Bikeway
- 8:00 P.M. – East Longmeadow – 18th annual candlelight vigil to honor the victims of 9/11.
Location: Lawn of East Longmeadow Fire Department, 150 Somers Road