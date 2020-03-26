LIST: Companies hiring during coronavirus outbreak

(WTNH) — With so many out of work due to coronavirus spread concerns, there are companies across Connecticut who are, in fact, looking for more employees during this time.

According to the Department of Labor, as of March 23, nearly 100,000 CT residents are out of work in just over one week due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

But, there are companies looking to add to their workforce during this time.

Companies hiring during virus outbreak:

Stop & Shop— The grocery and supply chain announced Thursday they will be hiring at least 5,000 new associates in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Regular part-time positions are available in stores, distribution centers, and delivery operations.

Amazon— hiring 800 workers in North Haven, Windsor and across Connecticut

Big Y – currently hiring in Old Saybrook and other locations for cashiers (all shifts), bakery clerks, meat/seafood, food services, overnight grocery clerks

Bozzuto’s Inc. — CDLA drivers, diesel technicians, marketing, accounting, human resources.

Brightview Senior Livings – hiring multiple positions for Communities in New Canaan and Shelton, as well as Lake Tappan, Tarrytown and Sayville, NY.

Bristol Hospital—nurses, physical therapists, and occupational therapists.

CVS Health—More than 600 jobs in Connecticut ranging from retail store associates, customer healthcare concierge, managers, and pharmacy technicians. The positions are full-time, part-time and temporary.

Companions Forever – Elderly in-home care company looking for healthy caregivers.

Dollar General — hiring for 50,000 temporary jobs across the country.

Domino’s—Openings for 180 Connecticut jobs, ranging from delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers to managers.

Epic Personnel Partners, LLC — is hiring nearly 500 employees due to increasing demands at a large food distribution center across the country, including facilities in Bloomfield/Hartford. The California-based employment service is currently hiring for warehouse opportunities ranging from selectors, reach truck operators, janitorial, clerical, loaders/unloaders and many more! If interested, contact Epic Personnel Partners at (860) 461-0430 to schedule an appointment.

Instacart — The on-demand grocery company says it plans to hire 300,000 “full-service shoppers” over the next three months.

Lowe’s—Stores remain open to provide essential products and services, and they are actively hiring in Connecticut for full-time, part-time and seasonal roles available for displaced workers who are seeking short-term opportunities.

Papa John’s — The pizza chain is looking to fill 20,000 positions.

Pizza Hut — They plan to hire 30,000 workers nationwide to conduct “contactless” delivery, carryout, and curbside pickup.

Walgreens — Walgreens says they need nearly 10,000 new employees. They say they plan to fill some of those positions with furloughed hotel workers. Current workers are getting bonuses too.

Yale New Haven—hiring for a variety of available positions.