Coronavirus Coverage: Coronavirus cases top 341,000 globally Mayor Sarno to hold COVID-19 update meeting in Springfield
List of essential Massachusetts businesses that will remain open

News

Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Are you an essential employee?

(WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker ordered all non-essential businesses to close in Massachusetts at noon Tuesday March 24 until April 7.

22News is Working For You with a list of what’s considered essential and will remain open:

  • Hospitals and healthcare facilities
  • Law enforcement, public safety agencies
  • Grocery stores
  • Pharmacies
  • Package stores
  • Restaurants (takeout and delivery only)
  • Farmers markets
  • Farm stands
  • Pet stores
  • Animal vets
  • Convenience stores
  • Auto supplies stores
  • Auto repair shops
  • Hardware and home improvement stores
  • Home appliance stores
  • Medical marijuana facilities
  • Hotels
  • Laundromats and laundry services
  • News media

Businesses and entities with the following functions are also considered essential and may continue operating:

  • Critical manufacturing
  • Transportation 
  • Energy
  • Water & Wastewater
  • Public Works
  • Communications and Information Technology
  • Financial Services
  • Defense Industry Base
  • Chemical Manufacturing & Hazardous Materials
  • Other Designated Community Based Essential Function & Government Operations

For more information on the categories above, click here.

