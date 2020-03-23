List of essential Massachusetts businesses that will remain open

Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Are you an essential employee?

(WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker ordered all non-essential businesses to close in Massachusetts at noon Tuesday March 24 until April 7.

22News is Working For You with a list of what’s considered essential and will remain open:

Hospitals and healthcare facilities

Law enforcement, public safety agencies

Grocery stores

Pharmacies

Package stores

Restaurants (takeout and delivery only)

Farmers markets

Farm stands

Pet stores

Animal vets

Convenience stores

Auto supplies stores

Auto repair shops

Hardware and home improvement stores

Home appliance stores

Medical marijuana facilities

Hotels

Laundromats and laundry services

News media

Businesses and entities with the following functions are also considered essential and may continue operating:

Critical manufacturing

Transportation

Energy

Water & Wastewater

Public Works

Communications and Information Technology

Financial Services

Defense Industry Base

Chemical Manufacturing & Hazardous Materials

Other Designated Community Based Essential Function & Government Operations



For more information on the categories above, click here.