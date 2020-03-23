List of essential Massachusetts businesses that will remain open

(WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker ordered all non-essential businesses to close in Massachusetts at noon Tuesday March 24 until April 7.
22News is Working For You with a list of what’s considered essential and will remain open:
- Hospitals and healthcare facilities
- Law enforcement, public safety agencies
- Grocery stores
- Pharmacies
- Package stores
- Restaurants (takeout and delivery only)
- Farmers markets
- Farm stands
- Pet stores
- Animal vets
- Convenience stores
- Auto supplies stores
- Auto repair shops
- Hardware and home improvement stores
- Home appliance stores
- Medical marijuana facilities
- Hotels
- Laundromats and laundry services
- News media
Businesses and entities with the following functions are also considered essential and may continue operating:
- Critical manufacturing
- Transportation
- Energy
- Water & Wastewater
- Public Works
- Communications and Information Technology
- Financial Services
- Defense Industry Base
- Chemical Manufacturing & Hazardous Materials
- Other Designated Community Based Essential Function & Government Operations
