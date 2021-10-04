List of legislators backing Wu grows longer

BOSTON (SHNS) – Months after declaring herself the mayoral candidate with the “most support from Beacon Hill,” Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu on Monday added to that list with the endorsement of Rep. Adrian Madaro.

The four-term state representative — who, as an East Boston resident, will have a chance to cast a ballot for Wu on Election Day — called Wu “a champion on the issues that matter in Eastie.” “Whether it’s her tireless efforts to improve our transpo system & make it more affordable, her commitment to equity or her Boston Green New Deal to protect our open spaces, Michelle is the best choice for Boston,” Madaro wrote in a tweet.

Wu’s campaign website lists a dozen other lawmakers who have endorsed her: Reps. Aaron Michlewitz of Boston’s North End, Liz Miranda of Roxbury, Michael Moran of Brighton, Jay Livingstone of Boston, Tram Nguyen of Andover, Tommy Vitolo of Brookline, Maria Robinson of Framingham, Andy Vargas of Haverhill and Vanna Howard of Lowell as well as Sens. Sonia Chang-Diaz of Jamaica Plain, Sal DiDomenico of Everett and Julian Cyr of Truro.

Another Boston delegation member, Rep. Kevin Honan of Allston, endorsed Annissa Essaibi George, who will face off against Wu in the Nov. 2 general election.