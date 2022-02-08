LIST: Oscar nominations for the 2022 Academy Awards

This combination of photos shows promotional art for the films nominated for an Oscar for best picture, top row from left, “Belfast,” “CODA,” Don’t Look Up,” Drive My Car,” Dune,” bottom row from left, “King Richard,” Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Power of the Dog,” and “West Side Story.” (Focus Features/Apple TV+, Netflix, Janus Films & Sideshow, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Searchlight Pictures, Netflix, 20th Century Films via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nominees for the 94th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday. Winners will be announced on March 27 in Los Angeles.

Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” led nominations to the 94th Academy Awards with 12 nods, including best picture, best director and recognition for all of its top actors: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

“Dune” followed closely behind with 10 nominations spread out largely in the technical categories that rewarded the gargantuan craft of Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, yet unexpectedly bypassed Villeneuve’s direction. The Warner Bros. release debuted simultaneously in theaters and — against the strenuous objections of its director — on HBO Max.

Here is the full list of Oscar nominees:

Best picture:

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Best actress:

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Best actor:

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Best director:

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”

Original screenplay:

“Licorice Pizza”

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“King Richard”

“The Worst Person in the World”

Adapted screenplay:

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Lost Daughter”

“CODA”

“Dune”

“Drive My Car”

Best supporting actor:

Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”

J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”

Best supporting actress:

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Judi Dench, “Belfast”

Cinematography:

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

Costume design:

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“West Side Story”

Film editing:

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“tick, tick … BOOM!”

“The Power of the Dog”

Documentary feature:

“Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

“Flee”

“Attica”

“Ascension”

“Writing With Fire”

Original song:

“Be Alive” from “King Richard,” music and lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto,” music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast,” music and lyric by Van Morrison

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die,” music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

“Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days,” music and lyric by Diane Warren

Best international film:

“Drive My Car,” Japan

“Flee,” Denmark

“The Hand of God,” Italy

“The Worst Person in the World,” Norway

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom,” Bhutan

Best animated feature:

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best animated short film:

“Affairs of the Art”

“Bestia”

“Boxballet”

“Robin Robin”

“The Windshield Wiper”

Music (original score):

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Encanto”

“Parallel Mothers”

“The Power of the Dog”

Live action short:

“Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”

“The Dress”

“The Long Goodbye”

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”

Documentary (short subject):

“Audible”

“Lead Me Home”

“The Queen of Basketball”

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”

Production design:

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

Makeup and hairstyling:

“Coming 2 America”

“Cruella”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“House of Gucci”

Sound:

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“No Time to Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Visual Effects: