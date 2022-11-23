CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As America gets ready for the annual Thanksgiving feast, there are some little known facts about the holiday. For example, historians believe only four colonial women were present at the first Thanksgiving, which lasted three whole days in Plymouth.

Also little known fact, three American towns are named Turkey including Turkey Texas, Turkey Creek Louisiana, and Turkey North Carolina.

And, according to Business Insider, the first Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade used live animals instead of the giant balloons.