Live at 7 pm: Markey/Kennedy US Senate Debate on WPRI 12, WPRI.com

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — U.S. Senate rivals Ed Markey and Joe Kennedy III will square off in a live televised debate tonight hosted by WPRI 12 and Gannett’s Massachusetts publications in partnership with the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.

The debate is the only one between the pair scheduled to be held in Southern New England, and it will be moderated by Target 12 Investigator Tim White and WPRI 12 politics editor Ted Nesi. UMass Dartmouth Chancellor Dr. Robert Johnson and Taunton Daily Gazette/Enterprise of Brockton regional city editor Rebecca Hyman will also be asking questions.

The debate was originally slated to be held on the UMass Dartmouth campus, but the location has been moved to WPRI 12’s broadcast studios due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Markey, who was first elected to the Senate in 2013 after decades in the House, is facing a Democratic primary challenge from Kennedy, who has represented the 4th Congressional District since winning election in 2012. Polls have consistently shown a close contest between the pair.

Both campaigns have indicated Southeastern Massachusetts could be a key battleground in the Sept. 1 Senate primary.

