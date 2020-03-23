Live blog: Snowy weather returns to Western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — It may officially be spring, but wintry weather returned to Western Massachusetts. A winter storm warning is in effect for the western hills and the Berkshires, and a winter weather advisory is in effect for the rest of the area until 4 a.m. Tuesday. Both alerts are for accumulating snow, with higher amounts toward the west.

It’s mainly snow out there now, but as we continue later in the evening, snow will eventually switch to a mix and rain for parts of the lower Pioneer Valley. Snow and a mix will linger longer in higher elevations.

You can check out our snowfall map for the latest prediction from the 22News Storm Team.

Here’s the latest on the snow from 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Kelly Reardon: