1  of  2
Breaking News
Report: 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be postponed due to the coronavirus Governor Baker orders all non-essential businesses to close, issues stay at home advisory
Watch Live
BLOG: Snowy weather returns to western Massachusetts
Closings and Delays
There are currently 198 active closings. Click for more details.

Live blog: Snowy weather returns to Western Massachusetts

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — It may officially be spring, but wintry weather returned to Western Massachusetts. A winter storm warning is in effect for the western hills and the Berkshires, and a winter weather advisory is in effect for the rest of the area until 4 a.m. Tuesday. Both alerts are for accumulating snow, with higher amounts toward the west.

It’s mainly snow out there now, but as we continue later in the evening, snow will eventually switch to a mix and rain for parts of the lower Pioneer Valley. Snow and a mix will linger longer in higher elevations.

You can check out our snowfall map for the latest prediction from the 22News Storm Team.

Here’s the latest on the snow from 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Kelly Reardon:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets