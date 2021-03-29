LIVE: COVID-19 vaccination site at the Big E announcement

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A news conference about the vaccination site that was approved at the Big E is scheduled to take place Monday afternoon.

The news conference is at 4:00 p.m. at the Eastern States Exposition. 22News will be live streaming the event.

The Big E approved for regional vaccination site

The regional vaccine collaborative at the Big E was approved last Friday by the Governor’s Office and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The vaccination service will be located on the Transportation Building located at Gate 1 of the Big E.

The Town of West Springfield includes the communities of Agawam, Westfield, Southwick, Granville, and Tolland.

West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt told 22News that the accessibility of The Big E will make it much easier for those in western Massachusetts rural communities.

The opening date and site operation details will be announced soon.