CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The latest winter storm is forecast to bring heavy wet snow to parts of western Massachusetts.

In the continuous track of the latest winter storm, there is going to be some warmer air that moves into western Massachusetts. With the milder air present, especially in the valley, there will be rain from Springfield up to Northampton.

But as you go up in elevation, the colder it’s going to be and that’s where the most snow is expected to fall. The hills and the Berkshires could see a foot or more of snow.

With that heavy wet snow, there is the risk of power outages. There may be isolated to scattered power outages in the hills and Berkshires through the day Friday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for western Hampden, western Hampshire, western Franklin, and Berkshire County from 7 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for eastern Franklin County from 7 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Saturday.

The 22News Storm Team forecast says snow, sleet, and rain will arrive from west to east this evening between 7 and 10 p.m. In the hills west of the Connecticut River, it will mainly be snow. As for the lower Pioneer Valley, the snow is forecasted to mix, changing into rain.