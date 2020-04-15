LIVE: “Stay Home-Stay Safe” protesters gather around Capital

As Michigan residents deal with the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, a group of people are descending on the State Capital to protest Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home-Stay Safe” executive order.

That order has shut down businesses, schools, public gatherings and urged people to maintain social distancing.

Some conservative groups are criticizing Whitmer, claiming they’ve had “enough of Lansing’s erratic, unilateral orders that threaten Michiganders’ economic existence.”

“Michigan’s typical small business owners obey laws, but they may not notice the progressive agenda being pushed by our radical leftist Governor Whitmer,” said Rosanne Ponkowski, President of the Michigan Conservative Coalition. “Dope shops are open, while cigar shops are closed.”

Below is raw video prior to the protest:

The group is calling for people to meet Wednesday at noon and surround the Capitol building while staying inside their vehicles.

“We can get this rally done and stay within the social distancing guidelines,” said Marian Sheridan, an MCC co-founder. “Citizens are frankly tired of being treated like babies. As adults, we now know what needs to be done to stay safe. We also believe the liberal attack on the economy is becoming a serious threat right now. Join us in Lansing. We need to stop the madness and have a plan to re-open Michigan’s economy before it is too late.”

