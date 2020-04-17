Livingston County rising star gets honored with award from an international organization

HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS) – Livingston County Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Amelia Ritter was named one of 30 future leaders in the destination organization industry.



Ritter is part of the 2020 Destinations International’s 30 Under 30 recipients. Destinations International has almost 6,000 members and partners from nearly 600 destinations in 13 countries.



Amelia is the Digital Marketing and Content Manager at the Livingston County Convention & Visitors Bureau.



“We are extremely proud of Amelia for being named in this prestigious group of young professionals. Amelia is talented, creative and absolutely dedicated to marketing Livingston County as a destination at the highest level,” said Mary Robinson, Executive Director of Livingston County Convention & Visitors Bureau.



The 30 individuals, 30 years of age and under, will have the opportunity to engage in professional

development opportunities.



“In these times, more than ever, it’s important to support and build the next generation of leaders and Amelia embodies that spirit in her work with the bureau,” said Pam McConeghy, Chair of Livingston County Convention & Visitors Bureau.