HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Lobster prices continue going through the roof despite reduced demand from China, America’s chief competitor for those much sought after Lobsters from Maine.

Schermerhorn’s Seafood Market in Holyoke has yet to see conditions improve to the point where their lobster prices are able come down. Owner Mike Fitzgerald admits that it’s been frustrating.

“So what’s happening now China was still buying, last year’s prices are higher and COVID plays a part in it, so we’re stuck right now with high prices,” Fitzgerald told 22News.

Mike Fitzgerald said he’d like nothing better than being able to return to the days when he could again charge under $7 dollars a pound for Lobster.