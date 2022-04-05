CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Monday, Mass Appeal announced that Yvonne Williams has won the 2022 Remarkable Women campaign. She will receive $1,000 to donate to a charity of her choice.

Williams currently lives in Wilbraham but was born and raised in Trinidad. She immigrated to the U.S. and created a life in Wilbraham for the past 40 years, with a mission to always be in service to others. She’ll now join more than 100 other local winners from around the country.

One woman will be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!