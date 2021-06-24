Local businesses being hit by labor shortage, with worries over summer months ahead

A ‘Help Wanted’ sign is posted beside Coronavirus safety guidelines in front of a restaurant in Los Angeles, California on May 28, 2021. – Following over a year of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, many jobs at restaurants, retail stores and bars remain unfilled, despite California’s high unemployment rate, causing some owners to fear they will not be able to fully reopen by the June 15th date California has given for a full reopening of the economy. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)-Restaurants are getting more orders than they can handle.

While federal government continues to pay out unemployment checks, local businesses are suffering



“They wouldn’t want to have a conversation with me trust me,” said Dominic Pompi, Owner of Memo’s Restaurant. “They wouldn’t want to know what I have to say.”

Pompi said taking even just one day off is at a premium.



More and more people are going back to dining out and this is good news and bad news for restaurants still dealing with the labor shortage. Memo’s Restaurant in West Springfield still can’t find enough workers.



“Its just been to much pressure on everybody, said Pompi. “We are all just trying to hold it together until we get more help.”

The labor shortage also is affecting what comes into the restaurants.



“We’re getting short on product because they don’t have labor,” said Pompi. “A couple times my delivery got cut because this guy is out, they can’t get drivers, its terrible, they got to stop the extra money and get these people going again.”

And the shortage is expected to have a ripple effect across the tourism industry.



“The resorts will have a harder time than local business,” said Chuck Swider of Chicopee. “I think the federal government is wrong giving the extra money. Its not an incentive to go to work, its an incentive to stay home.”



And with the Big E coming up in September, there’s no slow down in sight for local businesses. Memo’s for the first time plans to close for a weekend in July just to catch their breath.