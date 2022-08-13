WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts tax free weekend is now underway, and that means shoppers are able to spend without worry of the state’s 6.25 percent sales tax.

Stores were quite busy Saturday afternoon! On August 13th and 14th the sales tax will be cut from items under $2,500. People were excited to pinch some pennies on big ticket items and back to school supplies.

Adam Smedberg of Chicopee told 22News, “Well, I think, any opportunity to save money. Inflation, we know what prices are doing, so I do think people are always looking for the deal.”

It’s tax free weekend and many people are heading to the stores to purchase big ticket items from kitchen appliances to new laptops or tv’s to get the most bang for their buck! Adam from Chicopee has a list ready of the big ticket items he wants.

“Different digital media, I’ve got a small shopping list of things I need to grab from Best Buy and a couple other spots. A couple odds and ends to help spruce the apartments,” Smedberg added.

Items must be under $2,500 to qualify for tax exemption. The tax-free holiday weekend usually sees an uptick in purchases of items like appliances and furniture.

Phim Mar of West Springfield said, “I think it’s a great opportunity to go now and get whatever you need, specially if it’s a high price item, because it’s that time. And yes, inflation is high so definitely take advantage of it.”

Phim thinks that this is the perfect time to shop for all of your families back to school needs.

“I actually think it’s a smart choice if they need tech things like computers and laptops, big ticket items, maybe some designer brand back to school items. Now would be a good time to get it.”

The tax exemption also applies to purchases made online. But, there are some things you will still have to pay the sales tax on; including purchases of alcohol, marijuana, food, cars, and gasoline.