Local businesses learn how to connect to global market

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local business leaders gathered in Springfield Wednesday morning for a seminar on how to connect local businesses to the global market.

According to the Massachusetts Export Center more businesses generate revenue from outside the U.S. rather from within.

Western Massachusetts regional director of the Massachusetts Export Center, Julia Devorko, told 22News how local businesses can learn from international companies.

“They can incorporate what we’re talking about today in their everyday practices and develop specific programs and international marketing activities that will help them sell,” Devorko said.

Those who attended learned about international expansion and how to implement export operations.