MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Camp Casco recognized a cancer survivor as the camp champion for 2022.

Every champion is to raise $1,600 for one child to attend Camp Casco for a week, Monson resident, Kristen Trolio was one of the children at camp who had the opportunity to gain independence, face new challenges, and make friends with other children who had faced similar challenges.

An all around-the-clock medical team and a counselor is present for every child’s camp experience.

The challenge is a 23-mile hike that leads to seven summits over 4,000 feet high in New Hampshire that Camp Casco presents in conjunction with New England Applied Products. Funds raised benefit childhood cancer patients and survivors.

After Camp Casco offered modified virtual programs throughout the pandemic, they were ready to choose an elite group of 14 impressive athletes from five different states for the group’s third annual challenge, Trolio was part of that 14.

The 2022 Champ Champions hike has returned for the third year, which started on Saturday and goes until Sunday. The expansion of the vaccine program and adherence to local, state, and CDC guidelines have been initiated for the hike.

Camp Casco CEO Erin Fletcher Stern explains, “Our 2022 Camp Champions are taking on an enormous challenge of endurance and perseverance by conquering the Presidential Traverse in just two days. This is a trek filled with ups and downs, a challenge that is both physically and emotionally demanding. But if camp and our truly awesome campers have taught us one thing, it’s that even the hardest of journeys can be made easier with a group of friends by your side. I continue to feel humbled every day by both the incredible families we work with, and the Camp Champions whose support will allow us to bring our kids back to camp in person once again this summer.”

Troilo shares how she has been ready for this challenge. “Due to covid restrictions, I was not able to take on the Presidential Traverse in 2020 during my first time as Camp Champion. I’m even more eager to get out there this year all while giving back to such an incredible organization,” stated Troilo on becoming a second-time Camp Champ.

To make a donation click here.

.