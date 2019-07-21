Local creamery celebrates National Ice Cream Day

LUDLOW, Mass (WWLP) – It’s National Ice Cream Day and some local creameries are giving out free perks to celebrate.

Elsie’s Creamery at Randall’s Farm in Ludlow has been making homemade ice cream for the last 21 years.

They offer more than 50 different flavors of hard ice cream and are offering free sprinkles on National Ice Cream Day.

Owner Karen Randall told 22News National Ice Cream Day combined with the hot weather was going to make for a very busy day.

The average American consumes 23 pounds of ice cream each year!

“We are celebrating national ice cream day and its national ice cream month we anticipate being very busy. We have a lot of great flavors like purple cow a black raspberry with white chocolate chips. We have quite the variety,” Randall said.

Former U.S. President Ronald Reagan designated the third Sunday of July National Ice Cream Day in 1984.