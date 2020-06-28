Local customers excited to return to their favorite restaurants

SPRINGFIELD, Masss. (WWLP) – For the first time in three months, here in western Massachusetts, dining out means being able to enjoy a meal inside of a restaurant.

Customers were delighted to return to the inside of the Red Rose Cafe in the South End of Springfield. It felt like old times, even with the rules to be followed during this age of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Six feet between the tables, the busboys now carry sani-packs that have wipes in them, they wipe down the tables and they dispose of them,” Rita Caputo-Capua, manager at Red Rose told 22News.

Customers said they had no issues with the Covid-19 precautions. For them having a meal in a favorite restaurant that’s been inaccessible for months was such a treat, and such a welcome break from taking refuge from the virus by staying at home all these many weeks.

“I’ve been working from home 10 to 12 weeks,” Kevin Ryczek told 22News. “You get kind of stir crazy, looking at tapes for hail. It’s great to get out and enjoy interaction with people.”

“It’s nice to be able to be served good food from the famous Red Rose,” Deborah Popp added. “I don’t have to do the dishes, I’m tired of cooking.”

Having a meal inside a restaurant for a change, a step forward to return to the way things were before Covid-19, became a part of our vocabulary and diminished our lifestyle.

People pray that still more restrictions go by the wayside. But for now they’ll settle for a good meal in the company of strangers.