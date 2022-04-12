SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local emergency healthcare agencies are holding an awareness event and giveaway today to celebrate Public Health Month.

AMR, Baystate Health, the Department of Health and Human Services and Springfield Emergency Communications will host the event at 595 Cottage street from one to three Tuesday afternoon.

AMR will be giving away the “File of Life”, a small magnetic pouch to store your medical information, which can be hugely helpful for emergency responders and will be demonstrating hands-only CPR.

Springfield Emergency Communications will demonstrate the timeline of a 911 call and how dispatch centers work.