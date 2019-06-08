Local enthusiasts admire classic cars at 6th annual Classic Car Show

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Local car enthusiasts enjoyed a blast from the past in Southwick Saturday.

The American Inn for Retirement Living hosted its 6th annual Classic Car Show at Sawmill Park. Dozens of people came out to show off and admire a fleet of amazing vintage cars.

The event featured local vendors, a food and beer truck, and activities for kids.

Brendan Ridley told 22News, “Pretty good turnout today. Weather stayed nice, a lot of people. There’s beer and food. Good times and good people.”

The Classic Car Show also featured a bounce house and 50/50 raffle.