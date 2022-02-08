Local fundraiser set for NYSP canine unit

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – An annual event that raises money for a local K9 unit will take place this Saturday, February 12, in Big Flats.

‘For the Love of Dogs’ raises much-needed funds for the New York State Police K9 unit out of Troop E in Horseheads.

Renee Chalk started the event seven years ago. She tells us she wanted to make sure the dogs and their NYS Trooper partners had the supplies they needed to keep us safe. “I found out that the K-9 dogs aren’t given vests, so I wanted to purchase vests for the dogs,” Chalk said. “And it just grew,” she continued.

The event will run from 1 to 8 p.m. at the Big Flats American Legion on Olcott Road S., in Big Flats. Chalk said it features live bands, a silent auction, and a chicken/pulled pork barbeque. Admission is $10.