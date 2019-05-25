Local garden centers booming during Memorial Day weekend

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer. And for gardeners, it marks a time when you can plant flowers and vegetables, without any worries for frost damage.

Temperatures on Saturday jumped to the upper 70s, and the forecast all week is looking very warm with multiple days in the 80s. And because of the spring warm-up we’ve been waiting for, many locals are exercising their green thumbs.

22News went to the Hadley Garden Center on Saturday where business was bustling due to the plentiful sun and warmer temperatures.

One local resident said the weather couldn’t have been more perfect.

“Well it’s a beautiful day, it’s good to–to look for plants here. And we’re looking for shade plants, and purple plants,” Louisa Reichenhein told 22News.

And it’s the perfect weekend to do some planting. Saturday is looking mostly dry, and there is only a chance of a stray shower or storm on Sunday. Memorial Day on Monday is expected to be hot with plenty of sun which means there’s enough dry weather to get your hands dirty in the soil.

Tom Giles, the owner of the Hadley Garden Center, told 22News Memorial Day weekend is usually the time of year business skyrockets.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.